CGI (NYSE:GIB) vs. Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Head to Head Analysis

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Hudson Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 2.03 $1.08 billion $4.60 17.77 Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 0 10 0 2.67 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CGI and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

CGI currently has a consensus target price of $121.24, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Volatility & Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.49% 20.92% 9.73% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CGI beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

