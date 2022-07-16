CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as low as C$2.02. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 400,176 shares traded.

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

