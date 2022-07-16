Centric Cash (CNS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000459 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00075686 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

