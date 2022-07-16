Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.87

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.87 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.55). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 220,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 310 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.51) to GBX 310 ($3.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.15) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.67. The firm has a market cap of £382.86 million and a P/E ratio of 572.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

In other news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,549.71). In related news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,549.71). Also, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($47,653.28).

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.