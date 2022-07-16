Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.56

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as low as $15.47. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 6,534 shares traded.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Insider Transactions at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,797 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $165,667.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 971,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,804.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 156,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,495 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $471,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.