Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NYSE CNC opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Centene by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

