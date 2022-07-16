Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $200.00.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.19.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 1.9 %

CE stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.