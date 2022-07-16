Carry (CRE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.95 Million

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $7.95 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013666 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

