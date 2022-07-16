Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Cap of $38.66 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $38.66 million and $7.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00067638 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

