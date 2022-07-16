Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.18.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.