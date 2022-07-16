Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.86 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

