Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $152.00.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.83.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

