Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 977 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after buying an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

