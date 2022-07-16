Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,140 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.3 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,295 ($15.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.