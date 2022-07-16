Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 55.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 20.6% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 45,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.