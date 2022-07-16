Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of COO opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average is $373.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.