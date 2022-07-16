Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

