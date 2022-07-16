Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.4 %

ICE opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

