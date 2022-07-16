Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,556 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

TD opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

