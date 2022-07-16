Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 112.0% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 22,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 71,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 84.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,754 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 106,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

