Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Canon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. 314,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,919. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

