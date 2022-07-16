Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91.
