Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.