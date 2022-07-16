Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Up 5.3%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

