Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

CP stock opened at C$92.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$85.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.68. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

