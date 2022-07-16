Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CP opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.