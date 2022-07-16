Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

