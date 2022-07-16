Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

