Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.36% from the company’s current price.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

