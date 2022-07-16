Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 625,000 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000. Cenovus Energy makes up 8.2% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.