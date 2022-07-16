Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,235 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

