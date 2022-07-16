Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $157.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

