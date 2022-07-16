CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of CACI International worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Insider Activity

CACI International Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI opened at $283.81 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.