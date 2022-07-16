C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

