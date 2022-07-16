C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 3.8 %

BX stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.