C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,275 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.96 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

