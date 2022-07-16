C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.