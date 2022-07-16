C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $168,000 Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GMS by 175.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GMS by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.