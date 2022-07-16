C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $154,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

WLK opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.45.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

