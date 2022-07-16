C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $95,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

