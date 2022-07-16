C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $254,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NRG opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.