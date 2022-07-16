C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 623.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $95.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

