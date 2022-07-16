C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,540 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

