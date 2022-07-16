C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,230 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

SJI stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

