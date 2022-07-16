C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $12,612,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,081,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,683.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,683.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,830 shares of company stock valued at $945,887. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

