Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.63.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
