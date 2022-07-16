Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Down 1%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 54.22 and last traded at 54.78. 75,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 170,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at 55.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 83.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

