Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $194.82

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.78. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

