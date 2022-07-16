Brokerages Set Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Target Price at $11.67

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGM opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

