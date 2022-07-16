Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $27.25

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

