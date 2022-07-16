Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) PT at $77.87

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

